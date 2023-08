Chilliwack – Roger Pannett ( Chilliwack Volunteer weather observer for Environment & Climate Change Canada.)

The record for Saturday August 26 was a hot max at 33.4 C at a dry 21% relative humidity and very smokey .

(10.8 C above normal). The previous record max of 33.3 C was in 2016.

August rainfall to date only 4.4 mm.

24.4 mm in past 65 days!