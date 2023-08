Fraser Valley – In BCFC action over the weekend, after shaking off a little rust, The Langley Rams cruised to a 36-3 win over Kamloops. The Rams first had a bye and then the wildfires cancelled their game in Kelowna with the Okanagan Sun.

The Huskers had the bye.

Heading into the Labour Day Weekend, the Langley Rams will host the Westshore Rebels. The Valley Huskers will be at home to take on the Kamloops Broncos.

All games are on BCFCtv.com