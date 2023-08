Vancouver/Chilliwack – While the Chilliwack Giants were having fun playing the halftime of the BC Hamilton game, the pros weren’t having fun at all.

The lackluster Lions lost to Hamilton 30-13.

The Giants capped off a week that included Punt Pass and Kick and then a ahlf time scrimmage in front of over 23,000.

Thanks to Colleen Alton for the photos.

2023 Giants play BC Place – BC and Ham – Aug 26 – Colleen Alton – Facebook