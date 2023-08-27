Cycle Chilliwack – Fall GoByBike Week – October 16 – October 29

Chilliwack – Cycle Chillwack, is a local organization that advocates for safe cycling and cycling infrastructure in Chilliwack. In partnership with the Province of BC they host Spring and Fall GOBYBIKE weeks. This fall GoByBike Week takes places October 16-29 and they have a variety of awesome events planned.

GoByBike Week in a nutshell:

We are encouraging our friends and neighbours in Chilliwack to experience the joy of cycling and to ride their bikes as much as possible during this time. Whether it’s to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, to stretch your legs between meetings, to clear your mind … no matter the reason, just ride your bike! Getting around on smaller wheels like scooters and rollerblades counts, too! ..taking the bus part way, or carpooling halfway, or using a car for a portion of a long commute, as well! #AnyRideCounts

Register for the Fall GoByBike week here – https://gobybikebc.ca/.

Why Register?

Cycling is proven to improve happiness and productivity, as well as both mental and physical health. With gas prices on the rise, there is no better time to leave the car at home. Not to mention, it’s super fun.

Aside from personal benefits, Cycle Chilliwack is organizing a film screening of The Engine Inside at Cottonwood4 Cinemas, a FREE bike maintenance evening at Vedder Mountain Bike Co., a Celebration Stations along the popular Vedder Rotary Trail, a Bike Parade, organized bike rides and tons of prizes.

Go to the Cycle Chilliwack FB for more information.

More events will be added but for now the first week’s events are noted on our FB page – www.facebook.com/CycleChilliwack and on our GoByBike BC website page – https://gobybikebc.ca/chilliwack