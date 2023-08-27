UPDATE – PICTURES – Chilliwack Rotary Summer Book Sale – Saturday August 26

Chilliwack – AUGUST 27 UPDATE – Emily McLean is an Imagine High Student and an avid photographer. Emily operates @emmy.mcphotography on Instagram and took pictures of the outdoor Rotary Book Sale for FVN. Thank You Emily.

2023 Rotary Book Sale/Emily McLean/@emmy.mcphotography on Instagram

2023 Rotary Book Sale/Emily McLean/@emmy.mcphotography on Instagram

2023 Rotary Book Sale/Emily McLean/@emmy.mcphotography on Instagram

2023 Rotary Book Sale/Emily McLean/@emmy.mcphotography on Instagram

ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack Rotary is holding their fourth annual one-day book sale on Saturday August 26 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. This is a FREE event.

This event will be weather permitting.

Get in on the deals Saturday August 26 from 10 am-6 pm at the parking lot behind the Rotary Building at 44870 Wolfe Road (between Townsend Park and the Water Treatment plant).

There will be over 40,000 books, comics, CDs, DVDs and records with most priced from $1.00-$5.00. You’ll love the deals, and best of all, all the money raised goes to support Rotary projects such as the Rotary Trail, scholarships for Chilliwack students, “Feed the Kids” program, and other community initiatives.

So that all that attend can enjoy the event, please leave your pets at home. Do not bring donations on the day of sale.