Abby Canucks Single Game Tickets for First Half of Season Available August 30

Abbotsford - The Abbotsford Canucks announced that single game tickets for the upcoming 2023.24 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/singlegame.

“We’re excited to pick up where we left off last season, with an electrifying atmosphere awaiting us at Abbotsford Centre,” said Rob Mullowney, COO of the Abbotsford Canucks. “We look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to secure their seats for the most significant nights of the year.”

Dedicated pre-sales for Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members begin Friday, August 25, while Flex Pack purchasers will have the ability to redeem their vouchers beginning on Monday, August 28. Fans can sign up to become an Abbotsford Canucks Insider today to receive a dedicated pre-sale opportunity on Tuesday, August 29 by registering here.

For more information on Abbotsford Canucks tickets, including single game, group tickets, and Season Ticket Memberships, visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

