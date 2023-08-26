UFV Soccer Starts 2023 Under Smokey Skies and Losses

Fraser Valley – UFV Men’s Soccer – The University of the Fraser Valley threatened all night, and despite a late sending off for the UBC Okanagan Heat, they were unable to find the back of the net as they fell 1-0 in their Canada West season opener.



As it happened:

The Cascades pressed early, but it was the heat that would strike first. A long ball out of the back from Matteo Bigattini found its way to Malachi Emerson who made no mistake lofting it over Cascades keeper Jackson Cowx in the 19th minute.



UFV’s Manpal Brar had perhaps the best chance to pull the Cascades level in the second half, as he found his way past a pair of UBC Okanagan defenders and looked to have a clean sight at goal, but a last ditch tackle by Carter Brown saved the day for the visitors.



The Cascades had a late opportunity as Kian Proctor drove past the Heat’s defence in the 87th minute before being taken down by UBCO goalkeeper Ronan Woodroffe just outside the box and he was subsequently shown the red card. Despite the man advantage, UFV was unable to muster a comeback as the Heat held on for the victory.



Top performers:

Proctor created chances all night for the Cascades notching two shots on goal and drawing the red card in attack, while playing 79 minutes.



Emerson came up big for UBCO, scoring the game’s lone goal and adding two shots on target in 69 minutes.



Cascades head coach Tom Lowndes



“A mistake from us in the first half has given them a goal, and that’s how competitive Canada West is. If you give teams chances and you can’t take yours then you won’t win many games., and unfortunately that’s what happened tonight”



“I think in the second half we really took it to them. We pressed them, and for 44 minutes of that half we were the better team, we just couldn’t but the ball in the back of the net.”



“ Manpal Brar was good for us up front. He worked his socks off and held the ball up. Kian Proctor caused them problems out wide. I thought those two carried the torch for us going forward and they’re probably unlucky not to score tonight.”



Where they sit:

The Cascades drop to 0-1-0 to start the season, while the Heat improve to 1-0-0. UFV gets right back at it tomorrow afternoon as they take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack at the MRC Sports Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 4pm. Tune in to Canada West TV for live coverage of the match.

UFV Women’s Soccer – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team defended valiantly, but Katalin Tolnai’s goal just before the half time whistle proved to be the difference for the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in the season opener.



As it happened:

UBC controlled possession in the first half, but five saves from UFV Goalkeeper Kareena Sahota kept the teams level into first half stoppage time. It looked as though the Cascades would make it to the break level with the defending Canada West champions, but just before the half Tolnai found the breakthrough getting on the end of a cross from Sophie Damian to put UBC up 1-0.



The teams continued much the same way throughout the second half, as Sahota made a number of great stops to keep UBC at bay. Despite more pressure from the Thunderbirds they would not find another way past the Cascades’ keeper, and UFV was unable to find an equalizer before the final whistle.



Top performers:

Sahota stood out all evening for the Cascades, making 10 saves and only allowing the lone marker from Tolnai



Tolnai picked up the game-winner and added two shots on goal as the 17-goal scorer from 2022 got off the mark early this season.



Seven Cascades made their first Canada West appearances in a solid defensive effort against last year’s conference champions.



Cascades head coach Ari Adams



“The team did really well. They bought into our defensive structure, and every single player on the field put in shifts and defended. Kareena was outstanding in net, coming out to win every corner, and get a hand on every ball.”



“This is what we planned for. UBC is a very talented, attacking team, and we frustrated them. They had more possession, we knew that was going to be the case, but the team came out and competed and battled to win fifty fifties and knock downs.”



“We played one of the top teams in the country for our first game – we are just going to keep improving and getting better and put more attacking pieces together against other teams.”



Where they sit:

The Cascades drop to 0-1-0 to start the season, while the Thunderbirds improve to 1-0-0. UFV now heads off to Prince George for a matchup with the UNBC Timberwolves this Saturday at 12pm PT. Tune in to Canada West TV for live coverage of the match.