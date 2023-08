Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack BIA along with Vic Isaak presented the Salvation Army food Bank with a $2500 donation from the Annual Fortin’s / Stones Speed Shop Village Classic Car Show.

The annual event is usually held at the end of June.

2023 BIA Fortin’s Car Show Donation to Salvation Army Chilliwack





Pictured left to right:

John Schulstad, President – DCBIA

Vic Isaak, Village Classic Event Lead

Trevor McDonald, Executive Director – DCBIA

Josh Draheim, Salvation Army Food Bank