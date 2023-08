Mission – MFRS responded to a structure fire shortly after 2AM Saturday morning in the 9400-block of Farrington Street.

The single-storey house was fully engulfed on arrival of the first trucks, and all tenants were safely accounted for, and are being helped by Emergency Support Services.

Maple Ridge Fire assisted with water supply by sending two tenders.

A fire watch is currently at the home and an investigation will take place Monday.