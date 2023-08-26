Care for Women Walk/Run for Postpartum Care at Mill Lake Park Abbotsford, October 14

Abbotsford – The first ever Care For Women walk/run at Mill Lake, (Bevan Entrance, 32960 Mill Lake Road, 2 laps around Mill Lake, 4.4 kms) is October 14.

This is to raise crucial funds to support mothers in the Fraser Valley to receive postpartum care for FREE. Participation is easy! You simply register for the event and invite your friends and family to join you in helping more mother’s through your personal fundraising page. The goal is to support 50 mother’s in the Fraser Valley, after seeing a 444% increase in the spring of 2023, they need these funds to carry on the significant work.

The goal is $15,000.

https://www.canadahelps.org/…/p2p/care-for-women-walk-run/

The Walk or Run is open to anyone and families are welcome.

Facebook info is here.

(Kids 12 and under can register for FREE, if they do not want a t-shirt)

All additional contributions, outside of the registration fee(s), to Care For Women will receive a charitable tax receipt.

All registered participants will be eligible to win some fantastic prizes.

Event Outline:

8:30 am- 9:40 am- Registration/ t-shirt pickup

9:00 am- Kid’s area and food trucks open

9:40 am- Pre warm up

10:00 am – Walk begins

10:30 am – Run begins

11:15am- Awards ceremony