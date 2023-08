Chilliwack – Live pro wrestling is back in Chilliwack.

All Star Wrestling presents Attack in Chilliwack on September 9, with classic pro wrestling LIVE at the Cheam Leisure Centre gym.

Come see Chilliwack’s own Shawn Murphy – the Prodigy, along with BattleWasp, Inferno, The Thunder from Jalandhar, Azeem the Dream, Todd Quality, Eddie Osborne and more

Match announcements to come soon!

This is a Family friendly event with free parking on site.

Website and ticket info is here.