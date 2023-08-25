HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society – 20th Anniversary – September 23

Abbotsford/Langley- The HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on September 23.

While HugABull primarily focus on bully breeds, they have helped a number of other dogs throughout our years. Sometimes local shelters, animal control or individuals reach out and ask for help with dogs that are smaller, bigger or different breeds than the norm. In many cases, they have felt that the dog could greatly benefit from our support and so we have helped them too .

HugABull also have two different community programs, Reach and Canines in the Community that are open to all breeds. That being said, they are still dedicated to bully breeds and to making our communities a happier and safer place for all.

Over 1000 dogs have been adopted out over the years. It’s time to celebrate with friends and supporters over a lunch at Oak & Thorne restaurant in Langley. The meal will be a vegan burger or vegan pasta + drink. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the web shop here: www.hugabull.com/shop.

