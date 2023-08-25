Skip to content

chillTV: This Week In Chillliwack, August 24, 2023. Interviews: Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Book Sale and Bob Reist, Coach Valley Huskers (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV: This Week In Chillliwack, August 24, 2023. Interviews: Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Book Sale and Bob Reist, Coach Valley Huskers.

Headlines most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Local Fire Agencies send help to the interior.

• Fines for not complying with water restrictions.

• BC SPCA need help sheltering animals from the wildfires. AND…

• Huskers Offence on hyperdrive!

PLUS! Interview: Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Book Sale

Interview: Bob Reist, Coach Valley Huskers

Media Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Peter Lang

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

