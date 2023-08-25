Chilliwack Restorative Justice, Grand Opening of Restorative Cycle on Saturday, September 9

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Restorative Justice is holding their Grand Opening of Restorative Cycle on Saturday, September 9.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association have amazing affordable refurbished bikes, a donation program that earns you credits towards a new bike, community workshops and a mentorship program.

Check out the new shop, grab a bite to eat, and learn more about what Restorative Justice does in the community

The location is on Spadina and Yale (behind the Cheam View Church) with plenty of nearby parking.

10am-2pm on Saturday September 9.

Facebook information is here.