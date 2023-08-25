Skip to content

Chilliwack Restorative Justice, Grand Opening of Restorative Cycle on Saturday, September 9

Home
Education/Learning
Chilliwack Restorative Justice, Grand Opening of Restorative Cycle on Saturday, September 9

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Restorative Justice is holding their Grand Opening of Restorative Cycle on Saturday, September 9.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association have amazing affordable refurbished bikes, a donation program that earns you credits towards a new bike, community workshops and a mentorship program.

Check out the new shop, grab a bite to eat, and learn more about what Restorative Justice does in the community

The location is on Spadina and Yale (behind the Cheam View Church) with plenty of nearby parking.

10am-2pm on Saturday September 9.

Facebook information is here.

2023 Restorative Cycle Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts