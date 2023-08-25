Charges Now Laid In July 13 Mission Homicide – 37 Year Old Suspect Charged

Mission/Surrey – A suspect has now been charged in relation to a July 2023 homicide in Mission.

Background: Original FVN story here

On July 13, 2023, at 5:52 p.m., the Mission RCMP were called to the area of the 32500-block of Lougheed Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 42-year old man, later identified as Jesse Kennedy from Mission, suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A suspect was soon identified and taken into custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the RCMP Tactical Troop.

On August 25, 2023, 37-year old John Powers, who remained in custody, was charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Jesse Kennedy.

“This charge is a direct result of the great work done by the members of the Mission RCMP and the IHIT investigative team,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “Anyone affected by this tragedy in need of help can contact the Mission RCMP’s Victim Services.”