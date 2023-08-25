Abby’s Montrose Bus Exchange Will Look Different During Construction

Abbotsford – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are advising transit users of an upcoming service change, effective September 5, 2023.

Route 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin via Hospital, which goes past Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, will no longer extend to Montrose on weekends; passengers wishing to travel to Montrose Exchange from Bourquin Exchange can use routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 or 9. Additionally, Route 5 will loop clockwise around Peardonville and South Fraser Way, instead of counterclockwise.

With construction expected at the Montrose Exchange this fall, bus stops at the exchange will be temporarily relocated and minor routing changes will be in place on routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 15, 16 and 26. Signage will be posted at the Montrose Exchange advising customers to board the bus at stops along McDougall Avenue. To view a map of the temporary stops, click here.

For maps showing the temporary routing, click here or refer to the Transit app.

With the return of school, adjustments will be made to the following routes:

1 Highstreet/UFV

2 Highstreet/McMillan

4 Saddle/Montrose

7 Sumas Mountain/Montrose

22 East Townline

24 Centre Loop

26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin

Service has been increased on Route 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford and on Route 7 Sumas Mountain/Montrose on Sundays only.

To better serve transit customers, adjustments are being made to trip times to several routes across the system.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley

2023 BC Transit Abbotsford Montrose Exchange Construction Temporary Stops A