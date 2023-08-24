Suspicious Fire In Hope , Found Between Two Empty Mobile Homes

Hope – Just after 7 PM on Tuesday (Aug 22, 2023), the Hope Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 19000 block of Marie Street.

Upon arrival, crews found aggressive fire behavior between two unoccupied mobile homes that were fully involved in fire. Flames were actively extending into the wildland interface and large cedar trees were “candling” while fire also extended into a small cabin and another outbuilding on the same property then into the attic of a neighboring structure and soon after would extend to another shop on that property. With quick action from the neighbors, the adjacent house was alerted and evacuated.

There were concerns that onlookers were getting too close to the scene. A GoFundMe page has been set up for neighbours whose property was also damaged in the blaze.

Firefighters were met on scene with other obstacles as curious onlookers filled the street and motorists had traveled and parked in the roadway limiting our access.

Two Hydro service lines were down and actively sparking within moments of the arrival of the first engine and crowd control became a priority.

In total, 18 Firefighters were on scene, and all units were clear after 1am. Hope Fire thanks to the Yale and District Volunteer Fire Department for their mutual aid assistance.

Hope Fire would also like to express our appreciation to Kiewit, Silver Skagit Mechanical, Tri West Contracting and BC Wildfire Service for their support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.