New Men’s Volleyball Coach at CBC Columbia Bible College

Abbotsford – Columbia Bible College Bearcats Athletics announced that Kyle Pankratz is the new men’s volleyball coach.



“When you play a sport for so long that has given you so much, it is nice to give back. Now that I have completed my playing career at Briercrest College and UBC Okanagan, I am beyond blessed to have this opportunity to pour into a program that has had success in the past and will have success in the future. CBC is surrounded by motivated individuals who all want to work towards a common goal ” to serve the Lord in everything we do.” I want to continue to build into the men’s volleyball program; to build a program that serves the Lord, serves, each other, and serves the community” says Pankratz.



Kyle has participated at the CCAA and USport level, as well as coach at Camosun College alongside Charles Parkinson. Kyle has a degree in Kinesiology, a diploma in Pedorthics, and is currently the manager at Kintec. His education and playing and coaching experience will be valuable to our program.



“We are excited to have Kyle join our coaching staff here at CBC. Kyle, brings a great blend of experience having both played at the post-secondary level and having been an assistant coach. Kyle’s commitment, passion, and ambition are undeniable, making him the great fit to lead our men’s volleyball program. Kyle has already been working with the team this summer, so it feels like a natural transition into the role. We appreciate his commitment and willingness to take on this position.” – Mike Teeter, Athletic Director

