Mounties Bait Car Nabs Offender in Rosedale

Rosedale/Popkum – On Tuesday evening (August 22) Agassiz RCMP received a Bait Car activation notification in the Rosedale area. Frontline members supported by the Integrated Police Dog Services were able to locate the vehicle in the nearby area. The vehicle stopped for police and the sole male occupant was safely arrested. The male has been held in custody pending charge assessment by BC Prosecution Services.

This highlights the proactive police work that is done on a daily basis by members of the RCMP Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. The Bait Car Program continues to be an effective way to deter and disrupt vehicle theft in our community says Corporal Carmen Kiener.

Police want to remind the public to ensure they are taking the extra steps such as locking their vehicles, not leaving garage door openers inside, and removing valuable items in order to prevent auto theft and other property crimes.