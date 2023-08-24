Gallery 7 Theatre Holds Auditions for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre announces that open auditions for its Christmas production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a play by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon, will be held on September 13, 2023 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall in Abbotsford. Auditions are open to performers from all backgrounds and experience levels aged 16 & up.

“This heart-warming production, based on some of Jane Austen’s most recognizable characters, promises to be a memorable holiday treat for people of all ages’, says Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “The production will also provide actors to sink their artistic teeth into some dynamic and multi-dimensional characters.”

A charming sequel to Pride and Prejudice, middle-sister Mary Bennet is the focus when, during a Christmas family gathering at Pemberley, an unexpected guest inspires hope for an intellectual companion, greater autonomy, and the possibility of love. Brimming with romance, comedy and smart dialogue, this show will bring cheer to people’s Christmas season.

The production will be directed by Sarah Green, performer, make-up & hair artist, director and educator. Green is a graduate of the UFV Theatre program and has been involved in numerous Gallery 7 Theatre productions through-out the years.

To register for an audition or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Interested performers are encouraged to visit the theatre’s website and consult the Actor’s Information Guide prior to signing up for an audition.

All those interested in working behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will run December 15 & 16, 20 – 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM with matinees on Dec. 16 & 23 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. Rehearsals will commence in early October.