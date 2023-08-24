Fraserway RV and Other Similar Companies Offering Temporary Housing During Wildfire Crisis

Abbotsford- Fraserway RV, together with Travelhome RV and Four Seasons Rentals are coming together to launch an initiative aimed at supporting those affected by the devastating wildfires in BC with a goal to raise $500,000 to be donated to on-the-ground organizations working directly with those affected.

All three companies, owned and operated in BC, have undertaken a number of measures to provide support to those impacted by the current situation in the Okanagan and Shuswap. Working together with organizations such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, the companies have launched in-dealership promotions, dollar-for-dollar employee contribution matching programs, as well as corporate donation initiatives to achieve a $500,000 donation goal that will be directed to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in British Columbia.

(NOTE – Fraserway RV’s Abbotsford lot was impacted by fire during the 2021 atmospheric river, so the wildfire damage hits home for the owners)

Additionally, Fraserway RV has kept its Kelowna dealership open to provide enhanced customer service to affected individuals looking for temporary housing options with RVs for their families. Further, the company, through their Four Seasons rental location in Abbotsford, has made available a large number of rental units to the wildfire evacuees at a 50% discount.

“Our hearts are with the people and communities adversely impacted by these devastating wildfires,” says James Epp, President, and Owner of Fraserway RV. “Fraserway RV is a family business with deep roots in BC’s interior, and as such it is incredibly important to do what we can to assist those affected. Like all British Columbians we are incredibly thankful for the heroic work by BC’s firefighters and emergency officials.”

Fraserway RV has previously offered support to Fort McMurray (2016), Lytton (2021), Loon Lake (2017), High River (2013), Abbotsford (2021) and other British Columbian communities impacted by both fire and flood. Fraserway RV operates 13 dealerships from coast-to-coast in Canada and has been an active supporter of charitable and community organizations in Canada since 1969.

For more information on Fraserway RV please visit: https://www.fraserway.com/ Evacuees wishing to book emergency RV rental accommodation please call: the RV Reservation team at 1-800-661-2441 for assistance.