DFO Building New Sanitary Line in Cultus Lake (MAP)

Cultus Lake – The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) will be constructing a new sanitary line from Saturday, September 23rd to Sunday, December 31, 2023. Construction work is scheduled seven (7) days a week, beginning at Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue and will continue across Columbia Valley Highway into DFO property.

Residents and guests may experience single alternating lane closures along Lakeshore Drive. Closures along Columbia Valley Highway are not expected at this time.

Signage will be posted onsite with the DFO project contact information should you have any questions during construction.

2023 Cultus Lake DFO Sanitary Line

