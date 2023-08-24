Cultus Lake Weir (Low Level Dam) Dismantle Notice

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park’s Conditional Water License allows for the retention of water in the lake between March 15th and September 15th annually. Please be advised that the level of the lake will gradually begin to drop as we strategically dismantle the weir beginning on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The lake level will be balanced solely on natural inflow and discharge as of Friday, September 15, 2023.

If you have a buoy, a boat moored or are utilizing the Cultus Lake Park boat launch, please monitor lake levels daily. For your safety, please be mindful of the lake levels prior to accessing the lake from any of the Cultus Lake Park docks and boat launches.

Should you have any questions please, contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.