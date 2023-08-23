Mission’s 7th Avenue Greenway (Phase 1) Nearing Construction Completion

Mission – Phase 1 construction of the 7th Avenue Greenway is coming to a close with substantial completion anticipated September 8. Most work between Grand Street and Horne Street is scheduled to wrap up by August 30, ahead of the school year.

“We recognize that the Greenway work along 7th has created some inconvenience and mess, but it is great to see that the project is nearing completion,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Until this point, you’ve needed you imagination to see how the project will look, but the project page will help you to picture the work in detail and to track its progress. Once done, this corridor will be safer for drivers and pedestrians alike, including a signalized intersection at Murray and a more up-to-date streetscape that will reduce speeding in areas near parks and leisure facilities.”

Over the coming days, crews will be completing crosswalk, curbing, and paving work at James Street and Taulbut Street and line painting from Grand Street to Horne Street.

During the week of August 21-25, work will include the Columbia Street curbs and crosswalks, as well as the floating bus stop across from Ryan Street.

Detours may be in effect for west bound traffic in this section for the duration of this work, which is expected to be completed by August 30.

The Murray Street intersection will be signalized in all three directions with an enhanced dedicated right turning bay eastbound on 7th Avenue and vehicle movements will be optimized with loop detectors. Pedestrian safety will be improved by adding secondary heads with count downs to facilitate crosswalk movements and increased LED street lighting.

The ongoing electrical work involving the new traffic signals at Murray Street is expected to wrap up by September 1st. All traffic loops and signals will then be reinstated for the pedestrian crosswalks.

Earlier in the month, First Nation partners joined the City’s Archaeologist to undertake monitoring and inspections with the contractor. The field work confirmed the Archeologist’s assumptions that the risk for chance-find on this project was low and operations continued as planned.

After substantial completion, the only minor deficiencies, such as site cleanup and landscaping, will be wrapped up.