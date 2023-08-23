CRTC Throws A Hail Mary – Defer New Radio Applications, Implement Plan to Modernize the Broadcast System

Ottawa – “you could hear it on the AM radio” – AM Radio by Everclear.

To say this almost flew under the radar is an (pardon the pun) understatement.

The CRTC Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission has thrown a “hail mary” football pass to save the beleaguered radio industry.

Recently Bell Media shut down a number of AM radio stations across Canada, including two in Vancouver, citing the financial landscape does not benefit running AM radio, let alone stations in general.

The Tuesday August 22, 2023 statement:

Change to the processing time for applications and complaints relating to radio undertakings