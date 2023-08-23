Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” August 23, 2023

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

HEATHEN, Ronald

2023 Crime Stoppers Ronald Heathen August 23

Age: 39

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 166 lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant in effect: August 16, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

NICHOLAS, Marcus

2023 Crime Stoppers Marcus Nicholas August 23

Age: 28

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: August 16, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

