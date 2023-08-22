Travel Restrictions to Interior Had The Desired Effect, Only West Kelowna Remains in Travel Ban

Victoria/Kelowna – MLA Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, released the following statement about travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation (Tuesday August 22) :



“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history. Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available.



“In recent days, B.C. experienced some of the most devastating wildfires in our history. We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who cancelled their plans to travel to the Interior in recent days, as well as to our partners in the tourism industry for their support and understanding.

“Because of this, we are lifting travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation for most of the southern Interior, with the exception of West Kelowna. The order will be lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon starting Aug. 23, 2023.

“Non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds, to ensure accommodation is available for those who may need it.



