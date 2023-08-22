Mission Municipal Forest Will Close Starting August 24 Due to Extreme Wildfire Risk

Mission – Mission Municipal Forest will close starting Thursday, August 24 due to extreme wildfire risk, as ordered by the Fire Chief.

This closure includes users of the BC Hydro boat launch, Stave West Forest and Recreation Area, Hunter Road, and Red and Bear Mountain. Only vehicles travelling to designated and reserved campsites will be permitted in the area at this time.

“As we have all witnessed in recent days, the risk of wildfire in interface areas has never been more real and present,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Here in Mission, our forest constitutes literally half of our community and countless people would be displaced or adversely affected by a wildfire. Indeed, this area provides both drinking water and electricity to many local homes, so any harm to the area would have a long-lasting effect.

The closure will remain in place until the fire risk reduces, as which time the City of Mission will provide an update on mission.ca and across social media channels.

“With our provincial resources stretched to their limits and water in diminishing supply, it makes sense for our community to take the unusual measure of closing access to the Florence Lake FSR,” Horn said. “This road is the most travelled forest service road in all of BC, so we don’t take this decision lightly. Our staff will work closely with the Province in monitoring conditions and updating the closure. We will open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Enforcement will be in place, and those who do not follow the closures and fire ban during this time may be subjected to fines.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible. Information from the public is crucial to the effectiveness of our response.