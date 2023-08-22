Mission Blue Bin Audits Aim to Clean Up Recycling Habits

Mission – How much of what is put into a curbside recycling bin actually belongs there?

This is the question the City of Mission is seeking to answer as part of the sixth annual Blue Bin Audit Program. And for good reason, too, because according to Recycle BC, it’s time for Mission to reduce its recycling contamination rates or risk paying fines.

The purpose of the Blue Bin Audit is to bring public education right to the scene of the action, our recycling collection days.

Putting these items in their proper place will go a long way to improve Mission’s overall contamination rates and help our program run more efficiently. To find out where these items go and more, use the City’s Recycle Coach app.

The following table details the most common five contaminants found in Mission’s curbside recycling: