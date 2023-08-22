Male Charged With Trying to Smuggle Guns At Abbotsford Border En Route To Alaska

Abbotsford/Huntngton Border – Canada Border Services Agency noted in an August 22 media release that it has laid charges for Criminal Code and Customs Act offences against a US traveller following a firearms seizure at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.

Andrew Case was attempting to enter Canada in transit to Alaska on May 6, 2023, when he was referred for secondary examination. During their inspection, Border Services Officers discovered three prohibited firearms in his vehicle as well as a silencer and two over-capacity magazines, all of which are also prohibited. Mr. Case was arrested and the CBSA’s Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation.

On August 1, 2023, this investigation led to the following charges being sworn against Mr. Case in Abbotsford Provincial Court:

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code;

Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code;

Two counts of possession of prohibited devices contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code;

One count of possession of a firearm in a vehicle contrary to Section 94(1) of the Criminal Code; and

One count of false statements, contrary to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 19, 2023.