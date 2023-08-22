Expanded Provincial Graduate Scholarship Funding – $130K for UFV

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Province is investing approximately $15 million in graduate scholarships over three years, adding $2,500 to each new graduate scholarship award. This funding will accelerate talent development and innovation, along with recruiting and retaining talent, and support graduate students’ success in British Columbia’s growing economy.

“These scholarships will help more graduate students become our province’s next generation of researchers, innovators and leaders, and the talent that employers and British Columbians rely on,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Minister Robinson to the University of the Fraser Valley today to make this impactful announcement,” said James Mandigo, acting president, University of the Fraser Valley (UFV). “By making the next level of education more accessible, we’re bolstering our commitment to engaging learners, transforming lives and building community.”

UFV will receive $130,000.

The B.C. Graduate Scholarships were first introduced in 2018 to support students’ success and have supported graduate students to pursue their research and skills training to find solutions to pressing real-world challenges. Ten post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. are administering the graduate student scholarships, enabling them to support and train the province’s next generation of leaders.