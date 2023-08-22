BC Transit – Fall Service Change in Chilliwack and Fraser Valley Regional District

Chilliwack – BC Transit, the City of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) are advising customers of a seasonal service change, effective September 5.

As part of this service change, the summer shuttle, route 56 Cultus Lake, will be seasonally discontinued. Sunday service on route 71 Agassiz-Harrison will also be seasonally discontinued.

Service improvements are coming to Route 66 FVX Fraser Valley Express, as customers will be able to expect hourly or better service during the weekdays.

Afternoon FVX trips at 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. from Lougheed Station displaying “FVX to Abbotsford” will terminate at McCallum Park and Ride. For direct service to Chilliwack, please board a bus that displays “FVX to Chilliwack” or transfer at McCallum Park and Ride.

For the updated timing changes for Route 66 FVX, please consult the latest Rider’s Guide, which will be available on September 5, 2023.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack