BC Lions in Chilliwack For Punt Pass and Kick – Wednesday August 23

Chilliwack – The BC Lions will be in Chilliwack, at Townsend field, 6-8pm on Wednesday August 23rd, for their annual Pass, Punt and Kick competition.

This is for all age groups, and we are hoping to get a photo with all the players at 6:30 between the U8’s and Atoms;
U8 6-6:30
Atom 6:30-7
PW 7-7:30
JB 7:30-8

During the event, each player will get a turn to throw, put and do a kick off. The player at each age group with the longest combined total, will get to go to BC place and compete against all other winners from all the minor football organizations in BC

They will require 8 volunteers per age group to help record distances.

Check with the Chilliwack Giants for more information.

