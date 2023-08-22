AbbyPD Firearms Call Was Replica Airsoft Guns

Abbotsford – Around 5:30AM Tuesday August 22, AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a reported weapons call in the 2100 block of Sandalwood Crescent.

They safely arrested the suspect armed with the airsoft firearms.

This could have ended badly.

Ironically it has come out that this call was for someone who had passed out and was “under the influence” at a Sandalwood Crescent residence. No charges are being contemplated at this time.

Can you tell the difference between a 9mm and this airsoft?

This is now a very common thing for any police force to deal with.

2023 AbbyPD Replica Gun Airsoft