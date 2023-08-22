2023 Chilliwack Museum & Archives Annual Community Art Show Call for Submissions

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum and Archives is seeking creative pieces to display in their community art show from September 21, 2023, to December 23.

There is no specification on what can be submitted and no age requirement. All members of the Chilliwack Community are welcome to submit their pieces. Work must be submitted to the Chilliwack Museum by September 2, 2023.

The exhibition will open on September 21, 2023, in support of Culture Days. Culture Days is an annual national celebration of arts, culture, and creativity.

If you would like to showcase a piece in the upcoming exhibition, please complete a Submission and Media Release Form, which is available in-person at the Chilliwack Museum and Archives. Submission forms and accompanying artworks will only be accepted at the Chilliwack Museum during the specified dates (August 21 – September 2, 2023).

For questions, please contact Kate, Curator, at: kate@chilliwackmuseum.ca or 604-795-5210 ext. 105.

Submissions must meet the following requirements:

Submissions are limited to three artworks per artist, however, the number of pieces displayed will be dependent on total submissions and display space.

Wall-mounted artworks (photographs, drawings, canvases, etc.) must be submitted with a proper hanging mechanism; with “D” hooks and a picture wire.

All submissions must be labeled legibly with the full name of the artist and the title of the artwork.

Submissions are limited to 60 cm x 60 cm. Oversized submissions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and are dependent on available space.

Submissions may be of any medium including, but not limited to collage, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, ceramics, painting, drawing, photography, etc.

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives reserves the right to refuse pieces based on size, medium, and content. Pieces that are not chosen for display must be picked up immediately.

The Chilliwack Museum and Archives is not responsible for storing packing materials and storage containers. These materials must be picked up prior to the exhibition opening on September 23, 2023. Any materials left at the museum following this date will be disposed of.