POSTPONED – Outdoor Movie Night in Support of Ann Davis Transition Society – Tuesday August 29

Chilliwack – AUGUST 21 UPDATE – From Ann Davis Society – FortisBC has decided to postpone the Outdoor Movie Night Celebration given the current state of emergency within the province and the air quality. Please stay safe.

AUGUST 18 ORIGINAL STORY – Every year, FortisBC invites local government officials from across B.C. to nominate a charity or non-profit project for a $15,000 Community Giving Award.

The Ann Davis Transition Society is one of this year’s three recipients. They were nominated by Patti MacAhonic, Director, Fraser Valley Regional District. Ann Davis Transition Society’s programs and services literally help keep women alive through education, prevention, and supporting those affected by abuse or violence. For more information visit www.anndavis.org

To celebrate Ann Davis Transition Society’s award and their amazing work in the community, FortisBC invites you to attend a free Outdoor Movie Night on Tuesday, August 29th at Watson Glen Park (5727 Tyson Rd, Chilliwack).

Donations of new children’s pajamas (newborn to teen) or non-perishable food items will be greatly appreciated.

There will also be a 50/50 draw, with proceeds going towards women and children’s programs. Tickets available to purchase for 3 for $5 during the event.