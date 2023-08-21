FVRD Director for Area H Notes That Plans Should Be Made To Move Livestock At Moments Notice

FVRD – Taryn Dixon is the FVRD Director for Area H. The area that has been hit hard by wildfires.

In a weekend media statement, she made it clear, if you have horses and other livestock, make plans to move them … just in case.

From her Sunday August 20 statement:

I know we are concerned with the fire and drought situation in our province and their is concern for Area H. I am sending out information that I have sent before but I know things can get lost in emails and believe it is timely to send again.



One of the first ways FVRD communicates emergency type situations is through Alertable. It can be downloaded on phones, ipads and can be set up with landlines too. It will send alerts when there is information that is important for residents in our area to know about. Please take a few minutes to set it up. https://alertable.ca/signup/index.html?siteBC5



The FVRD Emergency Management Operation Centre is up and running as they deal with evacuation alerts and orders in and around Boston Bar and North Bend area. At this time they are working very closely with BC Wildfire people who are on the scene at the Kookipi fire north of Boston Bar.



If you have animals and livestock that may need to be moved in an emergency situation, now is the time to talk to people you know , to arrange out of the area accommodation for your animals and livestock. The importance of being prepared cannot be underestimated. It all helps.



At this time in Area H it is obviously dry and FVRD residents are asked to do their best to conserve water.



Please continue to be vigilant and cautious when out and about in the area. A small spark can cause a great deal of damage. Our Columbia Valley and Cultus Lake Fire Departments are well trained and prepared but we all need to do our part to keep our area safe. Thank you for all the efforts you are making during this hot, dry time. If you see smoke, call 911.



My thoughts and prayers go out to those living in the current fire areas. It is challenging and heart breaking to see what is going on around our province and rain and cooler weather would sure be welcomed.



Stay safe everyone. Thanks for taking the time to read through the attached documents. Please share this email with your respective email lists.