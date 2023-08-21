Coming Home – Bria Skonberg – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Saturday September 9 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – AUGUST 21 UPDATE – From her fiery trumpet playing to smoky vocals, Juno Award-winning Bria Skonberg has been at the forefront of a revival of classic American music, and on September 9 she’s returning to her hometown. Flying in from New York, Bria and her band are going to show why she is known as one of the most adventurous trailblazing musicians/singers in a performance you won’t soon forget!

“I’m so excited to be coming back home! Growing up in Chilliwack with its spirited school programs gave me a love for people and adventure that has led to collecting sounds and stories from all around the globe.” Bria’s excitement for returning to Chilliwack is palpable and she cannot wait to share her music. “I’m looking forward to seeing many friends and sharing these experiences through fun music and more!”

A force in the new music scene, Bria Skonberg is giving traditional jazz a modern edge and she’ll be lighting up The Centre with her incredibly magnetic trumpet playing skills. Her music can relate to contemporary and traditional audiences alike, and you won’t want to miss her return to Chilliwack.

Bria Skonbergis coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on September 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors, $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Bria Skonberg is generously presented by: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include; Windward Lavender, Baker Newby, Minter Country Garden, The Chilliwack Progress, 98.3 STAR FM, Prime Signs, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

JANUARY 12 2023 UPDATE – The December 2022 Bria Skonberg Christmas homecoming was cancelled due to the snow and ice that crippled the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

FVN and chillTV has learned that the concert has been rescheduled for Saturday September 9 at 7:30.

DECEMBER 23 ORIGINAL STORY – She was coming home for Christmas.

From Chilliwack Cultural Centre : Sorry to say this show has been cancelled due to the current weather conditions.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre and the Centre Box Office will be closed Friday. They will be available by phone at 604-391-7469(SHOW) until 5pm, or you can go to our website www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY – With bold horn melodies and sultry vocals, Chilliwack’s own Bria Skonberg returns to her hometown, and play Chilliwack Cultural Centre Friday December 23.

New York City based Juno award winning jazz trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg returns to her beloved hometown to perform songs inspired by the holidays, along with classics and original tunes, celebrating togetherness and reconnecting with her roots in the post-pandemic era.

A force in the new music scene with her bold horn melodies, smoky vocals, and adventurous concoctions of classical and new music. Bria Skonberg is set to be a fabulous evening as Bria show you why she's known as one of the most adventurous of trailblazing trumpeters.