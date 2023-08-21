Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department Sent Crews, Equipment To Fight Interior Wildfires

Chilliwack River Valley – Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department sent crews and equipment to fight interior wildfires.

On August 4, at the request of the Province and BC Wildfire, CRVFD Deployed a Squad Truck to Osoyoos.

The crew consisted of Captain Justin Daly, Training Officer Keagan Munro and FF Jay Wang

The Truck just returned from Seaton Portage.

Also (and again) at the request of the Province and BC Wildfire, CRVFD Deployed a second crew in a Rescue Truck (Type 6 Engine) to Adam’s Lake.

That crew consists of Captain Chris Westrop, FF. Daryl Shannon, and FF. Trevor Alcos.

Although CRV Fire have two units deployed and a total of six FF’s, the CRV remains protected by another 22 dedicated volunteers and three more Apparatus.