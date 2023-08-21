Skip to content

Chilliwack Chiefs and Valley Huskers Host Inaugural Chiefs X Huskers Golf Classic, September 19

Chilliwack – When two sports collide and then add a third.

Hockey, Football and Golf.

The Chilliwack Chiefs and the Valley Huskers will be teaming up to host the inaugural Chiefs X Huskers Golf Classic on September 19th.

The tournament will be held at the Chilliwack Golf Club with a shotgun start of 1:30PM. There will be tons of great food, prizes, and activities throughout the course.

Plus lots of opportunities to meet and interact with players from both the Chiefs and Huskers.

Register as an individual or foursome today. Space is limited.

https://www.chilliwackchiefsstore.ca/shop/events/8

2023 Chiefs Huskers Golf Tourney

