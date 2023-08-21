BC SPCA Support for Thompson-Okakangan to Support Pet Guardians – CONTACT INFO

Vancouver – The BC SPCA is offering emergency support to pet guardians across the Thompson-Okanagan Region who have been impacted by the raging wildfires. The BC SPCA is already providing emergency boarding services for pets of evacuees and has pet food and supplies available for those in need. ⁠

⁠

The BC SPCA has set up a special online emergency donation site to help animals affected by wildfires. All donations will be matched up to $10,000 by TELUS Health MyPet.

If you are an evacuee in need of emergency boarding, pet supplies or pet food, please contact the following agencies for more information:

BC SPCA : B.C. wildfire evacuees who are in need of emergency boarding for their pets, please contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

: B.C. wildfire evacuees who are in need of emergency boarding for their pets, please contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722. Emergency Support Services (ESS) : Anyone in the province impacted by the fires should contact the ESS Call Centre that can be reached toll free in B.C. at 1-800-585-9559.

: Anyone in the province impacted by the fires should contact the ESS Call Centre that can be reached toll free in B.C. at 1-800-585-9559. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre : call 1-877-569-8490.

: call 1-877-569-8490. Central Okanagan’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) : call 1-250-763-4918 or email eoc.ess@kelowna.ca.

: call 1-250-763-4918 or email eoc.ess@kelowna.ca. Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre: call 1-866-377-7188 or email emergency@tnrd.ca.