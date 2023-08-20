United Way BC Initiates Wildfire Recovery Fund

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The recent wildfires have wreaked havoc on the province, leaving countless families devastated and communities in dire need of support.

As we come together to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts, United Way British Columbia urge you to join us in making a difference.

United Way BC has initiated a Wildfire Recovery Fund to provide immediate assistance to those impacted by these catastrophic fires. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a world of difference in providing much-needed relief to those affected.

To donate and learn more about how you can help, please visit the official United Way BC Wildfire Recovery Fund page: https://bit.ly/unitedwaybcwildfires