Downtown Chilliwack BIA – Next Concert in the Park Event – Sunday, August 27

Chilliwack – While the original plan was for a motorcycle show, that did not work out so …..
You asked for it – you’ve got it!
The next Concert in the Park event will be Sunday, August 27th at Central Park in Downtown Chilliwack. (The last one was July 22)
There’ll be:
•Greater Vancouver Food Trucks
•Pink n Blue Kidz Zone
•Elements Casino Stage – Live Music from noon – 6:00 pm
Don’t forget the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market will be there as well!
A FREE family friendly event.
– 11:00 am Downtown Sound
– 1:00 pm Six Gun Romeo
– 3:00 pm Full Tilt
– 4:30 pm Stilleto
There’s also a market & a beer garden!
The action runs from 11-6 in Central Park, Downtown Chilliwack.
Sponsors include: @983starfm @gvfoodtruckfestival @chilliwack_progress @valley.water @chilliwackmarket @pbkidzclothing