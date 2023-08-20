Skip to content

AbbyPD Continue to Investigate August 11 Suspicious Fire – Asking for Dachcam Footage

Abbotsford – On August 11, AbbyPD responded to the 31000 block of Wagner Dr. Abbotsford for a suspected arson to a residence around midnight. No one was hurt, and the fire was quickly extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, who were at the scene.

AbbyPD Major Crime Investigators seek witnesses and CCTV footage from anyone in the area of Wagner Drive, between Ridgeview Dr. and Upper Maclure Road, between 11:30 pm on August 10th, 2023 and 01:00 am on August 11th, 2023.

Get in touch with the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

AbbyPD File: 2023-37435

