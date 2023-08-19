Skip to content

Valley Huskers Blow Out VI Raiders (Again) in the Home and Home Series – Rams/Sun Postponed

Home
Sports
Valley Huskers Blow Out VI Raiders (Again) in the Home and Home Series – Rams/Sun Postponed

Chilliwack/Langley/Kelowna – The Valley Huskers love playing the Vancouver Island Raiders this year in the BCFC.

Last week in Nanaimo, the Huskers won big, 70-24.

This week, back in the friendly and a little smokey confines of Exhibition Stadium, they win big AGAIN – 67-6.

BCFC and the Huskers still don’t know if last weeks score plus this weeks total are new team records. FVN and chillTV were told, no one can find the old record book.

The Huskers have the bye next week and are back in action Labour Day weekend – Saturday September 2 hosting the Kamloops Broncos with a 7PM start.

With the Interior wildfires, the Okanagan Sun-Langley Rams game has been postponed and a new date is expected to be announced soon. Kelowna fires are the obvious reason for the change.

The Broncos will be in Langley next Saturday August 26 for a 4PM start at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium.

All games are on BCFCtv.ca

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts