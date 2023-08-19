Province Banning Non-Essential Travel to Fire-Affected Communities (VIDEO)

Victoria – On the day after a Provincial State of Emergency was issued, the Province via Premier David Eby’s Video Address on Saturday August 19, has issued an order banning non-essential travel to fire-affected communities.

Specifically Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

(FVN has also learned that Seton Portage, Shalalth, Gold Bridge area have a no go advisory to let the workers through)

This is to free up accommodations for emergency crews. Tourists are asked to NOT come to the areas affected.

35,000 people on evacuation orders and 36,000 are under alert.

The full Province of BC release:

To help ensure accommodation is available for critical-response personnel and the tens of thousands of people evacuated due to wildfires, the Province is restricting travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.

“Our Province is facing the worst wildfire season in our history. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and crews on the ground are battling to save people’s homes,” said Premier David Eby. “We’re grateful for everyone who has listened to our call to change plans and not travel in the central Interior and the southeast. But very large numbers of people are evacuated in the Okanagan and we especially need more accommodation there. This order will help ensure we have accommodation available for the people who need it in this time of crisis.”

The Province is introducing a new order under the provincial state of emergency. Under this order, effective today until end of day on Sept. 4, 2023, people may not stay in temporary accommodations for non-essential purposes in several communities. This includes hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds.

This order applies to temporary accommodation in the following cities:

Kelowna-West Kelowna;

Kamloops;

Oliver;

Osoyoos;

Penticton; and

Vernon.

“We’re repeating our call for people to not travel to the central Interior and southeastern B.C. – and we need people to cancel any non-essential travel that takes up accommodation in communities in the Okanagan,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “This new order will ensure that accommodation is available for evacuees and critical-response personnel like firefighters and health-care workers. We are working closely with the BC Hotel Association to quickly secure accommodations as they become available and are grateful for the industry’s co-operation in supporting people in our communities.”

The order does not impact travel through to other regions, but the Province is calling on everyone to avoid non-essential travel to the central Interior and southeast to ensure roadways are kept clear for emergency-response operations, including further evacuations. People should check information from the BC Wildfire Service, EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC before heading out.

Essential travel includes:

providing emergency or critical services;

travelling for health or medical reasons;

transporting essential goods and supplies;

attending court or complying with a court order;

attending a funeral service;

avoiding the risk of abuse or violence;

exercising parental responsibilities;

attending classes or training; and

exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right.

From RCMP Release: In response to the escalating wildfire conditions in the Okanagan region, a substantial contingent of RCMP officers from across the province is mobilizing to provide critical support to the affected communities. Residents can expect to witness a notable influx of RCMP personnel from various detachments and specialized units.

These officers, being seconded from a range of sections within the Division, will be dispatched using diverse transportation means, including airplanes. Among the deploying personnel are members from the BC Highway Patrol, Indigenous Policing Services, Tactical Troop, and other specialized and frontline units from within BC. There are also additional resources deploying from the Federal level.

Their primary responsibilities encompass aiding with evacuations, safeguarding evacuated regions, ensuring secure evacuation routes, and offering operational relief to local detachments. In addition, proactive patrols will be conducted to deter any potential criminal activities.

To sustain core policing operations in these communities, additional resources are being allocated. Furthermore, to ensure seamless coordination and support within the Southeast District, several Emergency Operations Centres (EOC’s) are now operational, offering round-the-clock logistical and planning assistance.

Due to significant #BCWildfire activity, please don't travel for non-essential reasons to Central Interior and Southeast BC. An emergency order is in place in the Okanagan to free up temporary accommodation like hotels, motels & campgrounds. Follow @EmergencyInfoBC pic.twitter.com/RRPtYYXX0f — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) August 19, 2023