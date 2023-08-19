UPDATE – Mud Races Return to Chilliwack Heritage Park – August 19 and 20 (MAPS and VIDEO LINK)

Chilliwack – The NWMRA will be at the Chilliwack Heritage Park, for one of biggest races of the season. August 19th & 20th.

​Come out and watch the side by side 200ft mud drags, junior racers, blown alcohol dragsters, and the mega hill n’ hole trucks.

​During intermission free posters will be available for the kids. Trucks will be lined up in front of the stands for general admission passes to get pictures and posters signed. Anyone with Pit passes is welcome to go up to the stands or around the pits to get them signature and take pictures of the trucks on the pit side.

North West Mud Racing Association strongly recommend wearing ear protection, the front gate does have limited supply of ear protection for sale.

If you are concerned about the wildfire smoke, this the video link: https://asports2.com/NWMRA-Chilliwack/?fbclid=IwAR3zgU1NfOy6srKIOvLON8GeiSPjWWVyhAWmbBZr59AVx5ntitvl5Qg-AbE

​Saturday Races start at 1pm

Sunday Races start at Noon

Spectator- General Admission gates open at 11am on Saturday

Sunday they open at 10am. We race till each truck has made or attempted 2 passes.

This is a family friendly event,

•NO Alcohol or Drugs

•NO Dogs or pets. We ask you leave them at home, so they don’t have to endure the heat or loud noises.

Spectator Parking is available at the front of Heritage Park. Parking is by donation as we will have the Salvation Army there assisting with parking. Handicap parking is also available next to the front admissions gate entrance. For Handicap parking enter from Luckakuck Way, into the front parking lot, follow the directions and signs straight through the parking lot and around the buildings to the back.

North West Mud Racing Association can take Cash, Debit or Credit.

SPECTATOR- General Admission Pre-sale Online

Save money and take advantage of the ticket pre-sale! (ends Friday)

$15 for a day plus fees

$25 for a weekend pass plus fees

​

https://www.showpass.com/nwmra-chilliwack/

SPECTATOR- General Admission Day of Event

$20 for a day

$35 for a weekend

Children 12 years and younger are FREE!

*General Admission is Wheelchair accessible*

PIT PASSES Pre-sale- includes General Admission Online

Save money and take advantage of our ticket pre-sale! (ends Friday)

$20 for a day plus fees

$35 for a full weekend pass plus fees

​

https://www.showpass.com/nwmra-chilliwack/

PIT PASSES Day of Event

$25 for a day

$45 for a weekend

Children 12 years and younger are FREE.