10:30 AM Saturday – Smoky Skies Bulletin – Air Quality Statement

Fraser Valley – The expected high forecast by Environment Canada has been lowered from 31C to 26C for Saturday and Sunday.

The Regions of BC highlighted on the map are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

Outflow winds are bringing smoke to the south coast region. Smoke concentrations will be variable across the south interior depending on local winds.

The next bulletin update will be available August 20, 2023.

The bulletin can be accessed online at https://www.gov.bc.ca/airqualityadvisories

Air Quality/FVN/August 19, 2023