Various Valley Communities on Standby To Receive Wildfire Evacuees

Fraser Valley – As you would imagine, we in the Valley know how to help neighbours and the consonantly deteriorating wildfire scenario is a good case in point.

FVN has learned that many community resources are in close contact with the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and if and when they ask, said community resources will be mobilizing to provide support.

In Chilliwack, FVN has learned that Evergreen Hall, which has been used in the past as an emergency shelter, is expected to be made available should the need arise.