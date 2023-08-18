New Playground Opens at Chilliwack’s Uplands Park

Chilliwack – A newly opened playground for children ages 2-5 has been recently added to Promontory.
Situated on Uplands Road, this play area offers a safe and engaging space for young adventurers to play.
Kelowna/Langley – The BCFC BC Football Conference has postponed the Saturday game in Kelowna between the Okanagan Sun and Langley Rams. For obvious reasons, the
Harrison – The FVRD have closed the East Sector Lands in #HarrisonHotSprings due to the high fire risk. This closure remains until further notice.
Chilliwack – Every year, FortisBC invites local government officials from across B.C. to nominate a charity or non-profit project for a $15,000 Community Giving Award.
