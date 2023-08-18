Skip to content

New Playground Opens at Chilliwack’s Uplands Park

Chilliwack – A newly opened playground for children ages 2-5 has been recently added to Promontory.

Situated on Uplands Road, this play area offers a safe and engaging space for young adventurers to play.

https://loom.ly/4ccW-Ok

Uplands Park Chilliwack Promontory Map 2023
Uplands Park Chilliwack Promontory Playground 2023

